Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo
Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.
Cal Poly's Will Kraemer won the Stihl TimberSports Western Collegiate Qualifier on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, and will advance to the TimberSports Series Championships for collegiate lumberjacks to be held in Milwaukee in July.
The Morro Coast Evangelical Churches held an Easter sunrise service in front of Morro Rock on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Roger Evey, pastor of Shoreline Calvary Chapel of Morro Bay, has organized the service for the past 30 years.