How the former ‘King of College Cowboys’ took Poly Royal Rodeo to unprecedented heights

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. "You know, rodeo, it's a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. "It's a heritage. It's a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14. Joe Johnston

