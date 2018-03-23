Once a prized transfer, Josh Martin is leaving the Cal Poly basketball program

Forward Josh Martin is leaving the Cal Poly men's basketball program, head coach Joe Callero confirmed Friday. According to Callero, Martin is "graduating and is looking at post graduate programs."
Martin is the third Cal Poly basketball player to request a transfer this month following a 9-22 season and a seventh-place finish in the Big West Conference.
Martin, a 6-foot-8 redshirt junior, never quite lived up to expectations after transferring to Cal Poly from the University of Minnesota following his freshman season in 2014-15.
Martin battled injuries during his three seasons as a power forward with Cal Poly and finishes his career with the Mustangs averaging 7.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. An injury caused him to miss six games early this season, and when he returned he was reinserted into the starting lineup for nine games before finishing the final 10 games of the season coming off the bench.
Martin, 22, was a consensus three-star recruit coming out of Bothell High School in Seattle and known as a high-flyer. Martin averaged 27.1 points, 14 rebounds and five assists en route to earning first-team all-state praise from the Seattle Times and an all-state 4A selection from the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association during his senior season of high school.
He showed some of that during his time at Cal Poly, but was never able to become a consistent scorer. During the 2017-18 season, Martin scored 20 points in a blowout loss to UC Santa Barbara and had a season-high 24 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to UC Irvine, but he shot just 37 percent during the season and averaged 7.4 points and five rebounds per game, right on par with his career numbers at Cal Poly.
Martin has one more year of NCAA eligibility left after taking a medical redshirt following a season-ending foot injury in 2016. He was not immediately available for comment.
Earlier this month, Cal Poly forward Aleks Abrams also announced he is leaving the program as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-8 redshirt junior from Oaks Christian High School started five games for the Mustangs this season and averaged 2.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
"The past four years at Cal Poly have been great!" Abrams wrote on Twitter. "I will always cherish the moments I had with my teammates and coaches! Excited to see what the future holds."
Jared Rice, a freshman from Fresno who did not see the court this season, also requested a transfer from Cal Poly in March, according to VerbalCommits.com.
The latest list of transfers comes more than a year after sophomore point guard Jaylen Shead transferred suddenly from Cal Poly nine games into the 2016-17 season.
