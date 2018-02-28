More Videos

Cal Poly baseball star Alex McKenna talks about his painful crash, the 2018 season and being a top MLB prospect 1:37

Cal Poly baseball star Alex McKenna talks about his painful crash, the 2018 season and being a top MLB prospect

Pause
Cal Poly unveils new football, soccer practice facility 0:42

Cal Poly unveils new football, soccer practice facility

Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh talks about inaugural Osbaldo Orozco football scholarship 1:23

Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh talks about inaugural Osbaldo Orozco football scholarship

Highlights of Cal Poly's overtime loss to Northern Iowa 2:19

Highlights of Cal Poly's overtime loss to Northern Iowa

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 2:46

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

Cal Poly football team opens 2017 spring practice 1:01

Cal Poly football team opens 2017 spring practice

Big West baseball: Cal Poly vs. Cal State Fullerton highlights 1:18

Big West baseball: Cal Poly vs. Cal State Fullerton highlights

Cal Poly drops Big West baseball opener 1:24

Cal Poly drops Big West baseball opener

Cal Poly football: April 13 spring practice 0:57

Cal Poly football: April 13 spring practice

Cal Poly Signing Day press conference 9:27

Cal Poly Signing Day press conference

Take a tour of the newly renovated Robin Baggett Baseball Stadium at Cal Poly

Cal Poly athletic director Don Oberhelman talks about the $8 million renovation project at Baggett Stadium.
The Tribune
Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO

Local

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO

A garage project at Palm and Nipomo streets — across the street from Mission Prep High School — is planned for San Luis Obispo. The project calls for five levels of parking and up to 445 parking spaces, 5,000 square feet of commercial space, and a nonprofit theater with about 290 seats. The proposed project would break ground in late 2019 or 2020.

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

National

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wheelbarrow load of pennies. Speaking to Storyful, McCool said she paid the bill with pennies because she thinks that her, along with others in her municipality, have been receiving “over-inflated water bills”. She said they have had water bills as high as $700 for a month. McCool said Delton Water Department told them that they “have a leak”. However, a plumber and a leak detector have since told McCool they don’t have a leak.McCool added that she paid in pennies because she wanted to protest in a meaningful way.