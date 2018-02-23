Late-game heroics gives Cal Poly baseball a huge upset win over No. 4 Arkansas

The Cal Poly baseball team ended its three-game losing streak in a big way Friday with a dramatic win over No. 4-ranked Arkansas at the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament in San Diego.
With two on and two out in the top of the ninth inning and the score tied at 3-3, junior center fielder Alex McKenna singled to right-center field to score Blake Wagenseller and give Cal Poly a 4-3 lead.
Star outfielder Alex McKenna gives @calpolystangs a 4-3 lead with an RBI single in the 9th. Potential top 2-3 round #mlbdraft pick has 2 hits today and was robbed of a third by a great diving play at this base. pic.twitter.com/w9cco7LZpI— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) February 23, 2018
The win was Cal Poly's first over a top-five team since 2009 when the Mustangs beat No. 3 Rice. Cal Poly also defeated No. 1 Cal State Fullerton 7-1 in 2005.
Never miss a local story.
Freshman left-hander Andrew Alvarez, who got the win, finished things off in the bottom of the ninth with two strikeouts to cement the upset victory.
Junior right-hander Michael Clark started the game for the Mustangs and went 5.1 innings, giving up one earned run and collecting six strikeouts.
McKenna finished the game 2-for-5 from the plate, and junior shortstop Kyle Marinconz was 2-for-4.
Cal Poly (2-3) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning on Arkansas errors — first on a throwing miscue by the Arkansas (4-1) pitcher that scored sophomore Scott Ogrin, then on a wild pitch that scored Dylan Doherty from third base to make it 3-1.
Cal Poly plays again in the tournament Saturday against Grand Canyon and Sunday against Michigan.
Travis Gibson: 805-781-7993, @TravisDgibson
Comments