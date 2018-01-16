3 of 4 teams left in NFL playoffs have coaching ties to Cal Poly football

Three of the four NFL teams left vying for a trip to the Super Bowl have coaching ties to Cal Poly football.

Former Cal Poly head athletic trainer Steve Yoneda shared this interesting tidbit on Facebook during the NFL playoffs this weekend.

Andre Patterson, Minnesota Vikings

Andre Patterson, Cal Poly head coach from 1994-96, is the defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings, which has one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Patterson was 17-16 has head coach for the Mustangs and was named American West Conference coach of the year in 1994 after he led the team to a 7-4 record.

In 1997, he left to take a job as the defensive line coach for the New England Patriots. He’s also held the same position for the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. He’s been with the Vikings since 2014 and helped his team beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in what some are calling the “Minnesota Miracle.”

David Fipp, Philadelphia Eagles

Former Cal Poly assistant coach David Fipp is the special teams coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fipp joined Cal Poly as an assistant coach in 2001 before moving to defensive coordinator for the next two seasons.

After leaving Cal Poly, he coached at Nevada and San Jose State over the next four seasons before making the leap to the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2008 as a special teams coordinator. He’s been with Philadelphia since 2013.

Eric Price, Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Cal Poly wide receivers coach Eric Price (1994-95) oversees offense research for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that scored 38 points on offense in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Price coached at Northern Arizona after leaving Cal Poly and was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets in 2001 before becoming the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama in 2003.

With the Vikings playing the Eagles in the NFC Championship game and the Jaguars taking on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship this weekend, that means at least one former Cal Poly coach will be coaching during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.