Another thriller for Cal Poly basketball. But this time Mustangs fall to Fullerton in overtime

A game between contrasting styles provided another thrilling game inside Mott Arena when Cal Poly hosted Fullerton on Saturday night, the second thriller in three days after Cal Poly’s improbable win over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday.
But this time Cal Poly came up short, falling to Fullerton in overtime, 101-97.
Comeback Cal Poly
Cal Poly trailed 73-61 with a little over five minutes to play before a combination of missed Fullerton free throws and a flurry of made three-pointers by Cal Poly gave junior Donovan Fields the chance to send the game to overtime at the free throw line. Fields hit two free throws with 3.1 seconds left to tie the game at 85-85 and force the extra period.
But just like it had in the first and second half, Fullerton (9-5, 2-0 Big West) went to junior guard Kyle Allman and Allman went to the rim. He had eight of his 30 points in overtime and a blocked shot on Cal Poly’s three-point shot with nine seconds left that would have tied the game.
Vic’s Big Game
Cal Poly lost despite making 19 three’s, two shy of a school record, on 39 attempts. Senior Victor Joseph was 7-of-12 from three-point range and finished with a game-high 33 points. He might of had more but a hard foul in the second half opened a gash on his head that sent blood spilling onto the floor. The trainers were able to stop the bleeding with medical glue and Joseph returned to the game a few minutes later and hit a three with 50 seconds left that made it 80-77.
But Cal Poly would go cold in overtime missing on all seven three-point attempts.
Joseph’s 33 points were the most scored by a Cal Poly player since Lorenzo Keeler scored 38 at UC Irvine nearly eight years ago. Fields finished the game with 23 points as the only other player in double figures.
Hollingsworth Sets Record
Sophomore center Hank Hollingsworth had seven blocks in just 26 minutes of court time to set a single-game record for Cal Poly. Hollingsworth sat on the bench for most of the second half and all of overtime when Fullerton went to a smaller lineup. Without Hollingsworth in the game, Fullerton attacked the rim with ease and finished the game with 58 points in the paint. The Titans were also able to draw fouls and shot 42 free throws while Cal Poly attempted just 19.
What’s Next
Cal Poly (6-10, 1-1 Big West) will play just once next week, on the road against Hawaii on Wednesday.
