Home openers a success for Cal Poly’s men’s and women’s basketball teams

The home campaigns for the Cal Poly men’s and women’s basketball teams got off to a promising start this week at Mott Athletics Center.
The men’s team defeated Holy Names (Oakland) 76-47 on Wednesday night behind 12 points from junior forward Jakub Niziol. Junior guard and Hancock transfer Marcellus Garrick and senior guard Victor Joseph both scored 11 points. Sophomore forward Hank Hollingsworth scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the first double-double of his career. Junior Josh Martin sat out with an ankle injury.
Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0 Big West), which was coming off a three-point loss to Cal on Sunday and 16-point loss to Stanford on Friday, will travel to play at Santa Clara on Saturday before returning home to host College of Charleston on Wednesday.
The women’s team held on to beat Grand Canyon 75-69 on Thursday afternoon for its first win of the season. Cal Poly (1-1, 0-0 Big West) was led by Lynn Leaupepe, who had a team-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds. Twin sister Dynn Leaupepe hit four 3-point shots and finished the game with 18 points.
Cal Poly travels to play Saint Mary’s on Sunday before returning home Friday to play Robert Morris.
