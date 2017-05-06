Defense dominates Cal Poly spring football game, plus three other things we learned

3:21 The great chocolate milk debate at San Luis Coastal Pause

0:44 See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo

1:38 It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime.

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion

0:30 A blustery, rainy day at the Cayucos Pier

0:44 Paso Robles beats Righetti on a Dylan Lewis walk-off

0:55 'It's on' at Lopez Lake: Boating, fishing, water sports return after drought