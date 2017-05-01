Cal Poly’s Josh Letuligasenoa gets a shot at the NFL

Josh Letuligasenoa didn’t hear his name called during the NFL Draft last week, but the former standout defensive lineman at Cal Poly will still have a shot to make an NFL roster.
Letuligasenoa has accepted an invitation from the Green Bay Packers to compete in the team’s rookie minicamp this month, Cal Poly announced Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 263-pound Letuligasenoa spent most of his college career as a defensive end, but he may need to prove he can play linebacker to make it in the NFL. He showed off his linebacker skills for seven NFL scouts at Cal Poly’s Pro Day in March, where he posted a short shuttle time of 4.34 seconds and recorded 21 reps in the 225-pound bench press. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.90 seconds.
A two-time all-Big Sky Conference honoree, Letuligasenoa recorded 66 tackles during his senior season, including 9.5 for lost yardage, 3.5 sacks and three passes defended. He was forced to sit out his junior season for academic reasons.
Letuligasenoa will look to follow in the footsteps of Nick Dzubnar, a former Cal Poly linebacker who went undrafted and currently plays for the L.A. Chargers.
Defensive back Asa Jackson was the last Cal Poly player to be taken in the draft when he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round in 2012.
