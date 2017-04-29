Cal Poly wraps up Big West Conference Beach Volleyball Championships with strong finish

The Big West Conference Beach Volleyball Championships — held at Pismo Beach — wrapped up Saturday with Cal Poly securing a respectable third-place finish.
The Mustangs beat Cal State Bakersfield in the consolation quarterfinal and fell to Long Beach State in the consolation semifinal.
“Cal Poly represented themselves well,” Mustangs head coach Todd Rogers said. “... I am proud of how the team played. Cal Poly put on a fantastic event for players and fans. “
After beating CSUN 5-0 in its last match on Friday, Cal Poly advanced to the consolation quarterfinals, where it swept CSU Bakersfield 5-0 Saturday morning.
The Mustangs’ No. 1 pair of Arroyo Grande High School graduate Emily Sonny and Hannah Hubbard beat Caroline Grasso and Sara Little 21-12, 21-15, while Cal Poly’s No. 2 pair of Adlee Van Winden and Taylor Nelson beat Jocelyn Rodriguez and Madisen Busler 21-18, 21-9.
Raeann Greisen and Holland Boege beat Sarah Garrow and Ashley Pratter at the No. 3 spot 21-12, 21-14, while Savannah Niemen and Anna Gorman beat Kayla Tinker and Ally Barber at the No. 4 spot 21-13, 21-11.
The No. 5 pair of Dora Beilin and Brayden Gruenewald beat Fabiana Andrade and Hannah Manzanares 21-8, 21-7.
This is the second sweep the Mustangs have had over the Roadrunners this tournament and the third sweep of the season.
Cal Poly’s win advanced it to the consolation semifinal, where it put up a fight against LBSU, but fell 3-2.
Sonny and Hubbard battled Nele Barber and Rachel Nieto, forcing a long third set and coming out with a win 21-14, 19-21, 21-19.
Van Winden and Nelson picked up their second win of the day after beating Sasha Karelov and Kobi Pekich 21-17, 21-15, giving them an undefeated weekend.
Greisen and Boege fell to Anete Brinke and Hailey Harward 21-13, 21-15, while Niemen and Gorman pushed Morea Wganer and Heather Weiss to three sets but fell short, 17-21, 21-14, 15-9.
Beilin and Gruenewald were neck and neck with Jenelle Hudson and Megan Kruidhof in both sets, but fell 22-20, 23-21.
The Mustangs end their season 15-23 overall and 7-8 in conference play.
