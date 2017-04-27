Cal Poly women’s golf selected for 18-team Albuquerque Regional

The Big West Conference champion Cal Poly women’s golf team will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, next month to compete in its first NCAA regional, according to an announcement from the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee on Thursday morning.
The Mustangs will be one of 18 teams competing at the Albuquerque Regional, which will be held May 8-10 at the University of New Mexico Golf Course. Six individual qualifiers also will be competing at the regional.
Four regional tournaments are being held nationally, serving as the preliminary rounds of the NCAA championships, which are scheduled for May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, and hosted by Northern Illinois University.
Cal Poly punched its ticket to the regional round by winning its first Big West title in program history Tuesday at Oak Quarry Golf Club in Riverside. The Mustangs lineup included juniors Jamie Binns, Desiree Gillaspy, Sophie Bergland, Jamie Harada and sophomore Mallory Muehlbauer.
Stanford earned the No. 1 seed in the Albuquerque Regional, and other teams from California in that regional include USC, Cal, Pepperdine and Sacramento State.
Rounding out the field of 18 teams are Duke, Oklahoma State, Miami (Florida), North Carolina State, Illinois, Washington, Southern Methodist, Campbell, Denver, New Mexico State, Houston Baptist and Texas Southern.
Cal Poly, UCLA set for 3-game series
The Cal Poly baseball team takes a break from its Big West Conference schedule this weekend for a three-game nonconference series against Pac-12 opponent UCLA.
The Mustangs and Bruins are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday inside Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Cal Poly (18-21) is coming off a series win against a nationally-ranked Cal State Fullerton team last week, its fourth consecutive Big West series victory. Though the Mustangs fell 6-3 in a midweek matchup with Fresno State, they’re playing some of their best baseball of the season.
The Bruins (19-18) lost two of three games against No. 1 Oregon State last weekend, but regrouped with a 5-1 victory against Long Beach State on Tuesday night.
Junior Sean Bouchard sets the tone for UCLA offensively, leading the team in runs (24), hits (45), doubles (12), triples (two), home runs (7) and RBI (28).
Cal Poly is led by sophomore Alex McKenna, who leads the Mustangs in batting average (.368), runs (24), hits (60), home runs (4), RBI (26) and stolen bases (11).
Final tuneup for Mustang track
The Cal Poly track and field team is scheduled to close the regular season Saturday with a home dual against Blue-Green Rival UC Santa Barbara.
The hammer throw and discus will be held at 10 a.m. at Cuesta College, and the remaining events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Cal Poly track.
Fan admission is free, as is parking on campus, though it’s recommended to use the structure off the Grand Avenue entrance.
Saturday’s dual will serve as the final tuneup before the postseason begins. The Big West Track & Field Championship will be held May 5-6 at the Titan Track Complex in Fullerton, and the Big West Conference Championships continue May 12-13, also in Fullerton.
