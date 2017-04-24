Cal Poly pitcher Sierra Hyland selected fourth overall in professional draft

Cal Poly softball standout Sierra Hyland will get the chance to continue her playing career beyond her senior season.
On Monday the right-handed pitcher became the first Mustang selected in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft in eight years when the two-time defending champion Chicago Bandits chose her with the fourth overall pick.
Hyland is the Big West Conference’s all-time strikeout leader with 909 and the only player in Cal Poly history to deliver three 200-strikeouts seasons. This spring, she ranks ninth among NCAA Division I pitchers in ERA (1.02), 11th in strikeouts (219), 13th in hits allowed per seven innings (4.07), 17th in walks allowed per seven innings (0.99), and 42nd in strikeouts per seven innings (8.0).
A three-time all-conference honoree, Hyland is the first Mustang drafted since shortstop Melissa Pura was taken with the 17th overall selection in 2009. Hyland is 17-10 overall this season and is holding opponents to a .165 batting average.
Hyland has collected a record 16 Big West Pitcher of the Week honors during her career, and ranks second in Big West history with 151 career appearances, fourth with 871 2/3 innings and eighth with 75 victories.
Offensively, Hyland is batting .311 this spring and ranks fifth among Big West players with 29 RBI. Her .318 career batting average is the seventh-highest mark in program history.
The Chicago Bandits have been a member of National Pro Fastpitch since 2005 and have won four championships during that time — in 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016.
Chicago is scheduled to begin its season June 1 against the Akron Racers.
.@Chicago_Bandits picks Sierra Hyland in Round 1 @blastmotion #Draft2017 #NPFTV pic.twitter.com/kIITTbOJNm— NationalProFastpitch (@profastpitch) April 25, 2017
Congratulations to Sierra Hyland for being drafted 4th overall by the @Chicago_Bandits of National Pro Fastpitch! #RideHigh #NPFDraft2017 pic.twitter.com/wNELdzdfiO— Cal Poly Softball (@CalPolySoftball) April 25, 2017
