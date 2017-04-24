Cal Poly women’s golf remains in first place at Big West Conference Championships

Junior Sophie Bergland shot 3-under 69 on Monday to help the Cal Poly women’s golf team extend its lead to 10 strokes at the Big West Conference Championships held at Oak Quarry Golf Club in Riverside.
Bergland made a 10-stroke improvement from her first-round score and jumped 17 spots on the leaderboard, carding four birdies and one bogey on the 6,141-yard, par-72 course.
The Mustangs added to their first-round lead with a four-person total of 298 and will enter Tuesday’s final round with a collective score of 11-over 587. They are 10 strokes ahead of UC Davis (597) and 12 shots in front of host UC Riverside (599).
On the individual leadboard, Cal Poly’s Jamie Binns sits in a tie for third with a two-round score of 1-over 145. Mallory Muehlbauer is tied for fifth at 147, and Bergland is tied for 10th overall at 148. Junior Desiree Gillaspy is tied for 17th at 152.
Rounding out the Cal Poly finishers is Jamie Harada, who is tied for 26th at 11-over 155.
Cal State Fullerton’s Martina Edberg carded a 4-under 68 on Monday and enters the final round in first, five strokes under par. UC Riverside’s Jakeishya Le is the only other golfer under par at 1-under 143.
The third and final round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
