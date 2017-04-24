Cal Poly baseball’s Alex McKenna named Big West Conference Field Player of the Week

Cal Poly centerfielder Alex McKenna was selected Monday as the Big West Conference Field Player of the Week, the first Mustang to earn that distinction this season.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore went a combined 9-for-20 (.450 batting average) in four games last week, tallying five singles, a double, one triple and two home runs.
McKenna played a key role in helping Cal Poly (18-20, 8-4 Big West) take two of three games against No. 8 Cal State Fullerton. The Mustangs sit third in the conference standings behind Long Beach State and the Titans.
A Canyon Country native and 2015 graduate of Alemany High School, McKenna turned in his second career four-hit performance during Sunday’s 8-4 win against Cal State Fullerton. He went 4-for-5 with his team-leading fourth home run and finished a triple away from hitting for the cycle.
McKenna leads Cal Poly in most offensive categories this season, including at-bats, runs, hits, home runs, RBI and stolen bases. He has recorded 10 multi-hit games in the last 13 outings, with six three-hit games during that stretch.
Long Beach State junior Darren McCaughan was selected as the Big West Pitcher of the Week after throwing a complete-game shutout at UC Irvine.
The Mustangs are scheduled to host Fresno State in a nonconference game at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside Baggett Stadium.
