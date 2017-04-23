Cal Poly women’s golf sits in first place at Big West Conference Championships

The Cal Poly women’s golf team put together a strong showing during the opening round of the Big West Conference Championships on Sunday at Oak Quarry Golf Club in Riverside.
The Mustangs carded their lowest single-round total of the year at 289, one stroke over par, to build a seven-shot lead against host UC Riverside (296) heading in Monday’s second round. UC Davis was in third at 297.
Cal Poly’s Desiree Gillaspy and Jamie Burns each shot 1-under 71 to end the first round in a four-way tie for second. UC Riverside’s Jakeishya Le sits atop the leaderboard at 2-under 70.
Mallory Muehlbauer shot even par for the Mustangs and sits in a four-way tie for sixth. Jamie Harada finished 3-over 75 in a tie for 16th, and Sophie Bergland finished 7-over 79 to tie for 27th.
The second round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
CSUN gets better of Cal Poly
The Cal Poly softball team was held to three hits Sunday afternoon and fell 3-2 against CSUN in a Big West Conference matchup at Matador Diamond in Northridge.
Junior centerfielder Amanda Sandoval hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to put the Mustangs ahead 2-1, but the host Matadors scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the victory.
Senior pitcher Sierra Hyland (17-10) recorded five strikeouts for Cal Poly, which dropped to 29-15 overall and 5-7 against Big West opponents.
Taylor Glover and Madison Fleming tallied two hits apiece, and Daphne Pofek earned the complete-game victory in the circle for CSUN (27-16, 7-5 Big West).
The Mustangs, who are 3-7 over their last 10 games, will be back in action next Saturday for a doubleheader at last-place UC Davis.
