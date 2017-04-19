College roundup: Cal Poly baseball rolls past CSU Bakersfield, 10-2

Alex McKenna and Bradlee Beesley combined to drive in six runs on four hits in leading Cal Poly to a 10-2 win against Cal State Bakersfield in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday night at Hardt Field.
McKenna went 2-for-4, scored three times and hit his team-leading third home run of the season in the first inning. It was the sophomore center fielder’s 17th multi-hit game of the year, and seventh over the course of the last eight games.
Beesley went 2-for-4, scored twice and hit a three-run triple to help the visiting Mustangs score all 10 of their runs in the first three innings.
Junior outfielder Josh George went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and sophomore shortstop Kyle Marinconz drove in two runs.
Cal Poly improved to 16-19 overall, having won six of its last seven games.
Junior left-hander Kyle Smith earned his first pitching victory of the season after allowing one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Smith struck out three and walked four before being relieved by sophomore Cam Schneider in the sixth.
Schneider, Craig Colen and Austin Dondanville held the Roadrunners (19-13) to one run on four hits over the final 3 1/3 innings to seal the victory.
The Mustangs are scheduled to host No. 8-ranked Cal State Fullerton in the opener of a three-game Big West Conference series at 6 p.m. Friday inside Baggett Stadium.
The Titans are 23-12 overall and enter the weekend first in the conference standings at 5-1, just ahead of Long Beach State at 7-2 and Cal Poly at 6-3.
Two Cuesta standouts sign with Cal Poly
Cuesta College standouts Miranda Daschian and Sean McDermott each signed National Letters of Intent to continue their running careers at Cal Poly next season, the school announced Wednesday.
Both Daschian, an Atascadero High School graduate, and McDermott won individual California Community College Athletic Association cross country state championships in November.
Daschian went undefeated during the cross country season, winning the Oxnard and Fresno Invitational meets, as well as the Western State Conference and Southern California Regional championships.
She will join the Mustangs with three seasons of cross country eligibility remaining and two years in track and field.
On the track, Daschian was the Western State Conference champion in the 1,500 meters and set Cuesta school records in the both the 3,000 and 5,000.
McDermott, a graduate of North Tahoe High School and cross country All-American in 2015, owns the school record in both the 3,000 and 3,000-meter steeplechase.
The sophomore also recorded the second-fastest 5,000 time in school history earlier this month at the Mt. SAC Relays.
Celebrating Cuesta football
Cuesta College is scheduled to host a 40th anniversary reunion of the school’s former football team on Friday, and former players and supports are encouraged to attend the event.
The reunion will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday on the Cuesta campus in room 5401. Complimentary parking will be available in lot 2. A golf tournament also will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Morro Bay Golf Course.
The Cuesta football program began one year after the college opened in 1965 and ran through 1978. That first team, which practiced on a dirt field, held a tryout for about 60 players from around San Luis Obispo County. By the end of the first season, about 16 players remained.
“We are really excited to get as many players, coaches, cheerleaders, booster club members, and fans together as possible to celebrate the college’s football program, which ended 40 years ago,” said Cuesta College Superintendent/President and former assistant coach Dr. Gil Stork, who will host the event alongside former head coach and Cuesta College athletic director Warren Hansen. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, and we already have folks traveling in from all over the country to participate and help us get the team back together.”
Hansen, who retired from his position as athletic director in 2001, remembered that first team didn’t have proper equipment, enough players or an adequate practice field.
The football program went 40-72-2 overall and tallied two winning seasons.
To RSVP, call the Cuesta College Foundation Office at 805-546-3279.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO
Comments