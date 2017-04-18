Cal Poly men’s golf finishes third at nine-team Cal Poly Shootout

Junior Jimmy Castles carded an eagle and four birdies Tuesday on the way to a fourth-place individual finish at the Cal Poly Shootout men’s golf tournament held at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande.
Castles entered the final round in 19th place on the leader board, but fired a 5-under 67 to climb 15 spots and tie with UC Santa Barbara’s Zach Smith for fourth overall.
The Gauchos were well in control after building an 18-stroke lead through the first two rounds Monday. They cruised to a first-place finish at the nine-team tournament, coming in 22 strokes under par.
UC Irvine finished second at two over, and Cal Poly was one stroke behind in third.
UC Irvine’s David Kim took medalist honors with a three-round card of 71-65-72—208, finishing eight strokes under par. Luis Medina of New Mexico State was second at 209, and Bryan Shin of UC Irvine was third at 2010.
Smith and Castles each completed the tournament five strokes under par.
Other Cal Poly finishers included Cole Nygren (tie-sixth, 212), Justin De Los Santos (tie-13th, 214), Nick Engelhardt (tie-20th, 219), Jordan Wright (tie-30th, 224), Court Lewis (tie-30th, 224), Jesse Yap (tie-47th, 230) and Thomas Lehman (tie-53rd, 234).
Engelhardt, Lewis and Lehman competed as individuals.
The Mustangs will be back in action for the Big West Conference Championship tournament beginning May 1 at the Sandpiper Golf Club in Santa Barbara.
Comments