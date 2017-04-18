Cal Poly baseball aims to improve pitching depth with recent signees

Looking to bolster its pitching depth in the future, the Cal Poly baseball team signed four prep pitchers Monday to National Letters of Intent as part of the 2017-18 recruiting class.
Head coach Larry Lee and his staff also inked eight recruits during the one-week early signing period in November, a group that included three pitchers, three infielders and two outfielders.
The four most recent signees include lefty Andrew Alvarez of Los Alamitos High School and right-handers Jack Zigan of Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota, Aidan Goicovich from Archbishop Mitty High School and Taylor Dollard of Crespi Carmelite High School.
“We expect them to contribute right away,” Lee said in a school release.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Alvarez is off to a 1-1 start with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 innings this season, according the Cal Poly release. Under the direction of head coach Matt Nuez, the Griffins own a 14-8 record this spring.
Zigan pitched only 14 innings during his junior season at Eden Prairie, but has a proven track record during American Legion play each of the last two summers. He went a combined 12-1 with a 1.51 ERA, striking out 73 over the course of 79 innings.
The 6-3, 180-pound Goicovich brings a prestigious pedigree to the Mustangs. He was a 2016-17 Rawlings/Perfect Game All-American honorable mention selection and earned a top 500 ranking from that organization. Goicovich earned a spot on the Perfect Game 2016 17-and-under World Series all-tournament team.
He’s off to a 3-1 start to his senior season with a 1.50 ERA. Goicovich also was recruited by San Diego, UC Davis, Nevada, Sacramento State and San Jose State, but chose Cal Poly because he “felt at home on campus” and “will have the best chance of succeeding at Cal Poly given the quality of the coaching staff, outstanding baseball program and academics.”
Dollard also drew strong recruiting interest from college programs on the West Coast, including Fresno State, Sacramento State, Cal and UC Davis.
Like Goicovich, he chose to sign with the Mustangs because he “really enjoyed being on the campus and felt that I would get the best experience both from an education and baseball standpoint at Cal Poly compared to the other schools.”
Dollard owns a 2-0 record early in his senior season with a 1.43 ERA and two saves. He went 2-4 in 12 appearances as a junior with a 3.38 ERA and 38 strikeouts in more than 47 innings.
Cal Poly has only one senior pitcher on this year’s roster in right-hander Slater Lee.
Juniors Jarred Zill, Kyle Smith, Erich Uelmen and Trent Shelton, along with third-year sophomores Spencer Howard and Austin Dondanville also will be draft eligible at the end of this season.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO
