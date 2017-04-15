Cal Poly roundup: Mustangs baseball clinches series vs. Davis, softball falls to LBSU

The Cal Poly baseball team continued its hot hitting with a 9-6 win over UC Davis to clinch the three-game weekend series victory at Dobbins Stadium in Davis.
It was the fifth time in the past six games that the Mustangs have produced double-digit hits. They also took advantage of seven UC Davis errors.
Cal Poly also clinched a Big West series in the finale of a three-game set, two games to one, and improved to 15-19 overall and 6-3 in conference contests. Coach Larry Lee’s Mustangs also won series against UC Irvine and Hawaii on the final day.
UC Davis fell to 10-19 and 3-6.
Cal Poly overcame 2-0 and 3-1 deficits for the victory, scoring five unearned runs thanks to the seven miscues by the Aggies, five of them throwing errors by the pitchers.
First baseman Michael Sanderson and third baseman Bradlee Beesley both had three hits to spark Cal Poly’s 13-hit offensive attack. Center fielder Alex McKenna added a pair of doubles to lift his average to .360, one point behind Sanderson’s .361 mark.
Beesley, a .160 hitter three weeks into the season, is now hitting .299 with 10 multiple-hit contests.
Cal Poly caught UC Davis with two runs in the sixth. Shortstop Kyle Marinconz doubled to knock in the first run and Sanderson singled to tie the game at 3-3.
The Mustangs gained the lead for good with three unearned runs in the seventh. The first three batters reached base via throwing errors by UC Davis pitchers, two of them scoring, and Beesley capped the rally with an RBI single up the middle.
Cal Poly broke the game open with three more runs in the ninth. Beesley led off with a triple and came home on an error. Left fielder Josh George added a two-run double.
Senior right-hander Slater Lee (3-2), the third of four Cal Poly pitchers, earned the victory. He faced the minimum eight batters during his first 2 2/3 innings before tiring in the ninth when UC Davis scored three times.
Sophomore right-hander Michael Clark notched his fifth save by getting the final two outs.
Cal Poly’s lone setback in the series came in a 3-0 loss Friday night.
The Mustangs were held to two hits by Aggies junior southpaw Orlando Razo, who struck out 10 in a complete-game effort. It ended Cal Poly’s four-game winning streak.
Cal Poly wraps up a four-game road trip Tuesday night at CSU Bakersfield before hosting Cal State Fullerton for a three-game Big West series Friday through Sunday at Baggett Stadium.
Softball drops series finale to Long Beach
Senior right-hander Sierra Hyland tossed a complete game, but the Cal Poly softball team couldn’t overcome a two-run homer from Long Beach State shortstop Nicole Fry in the top of the first inning as the Mustangs dropped their series finale against the 49ers at Bob Janssen Field, 2-0.
Hyland (17-8) opened Saturday’s matchup by conceding a leadoff double to Long Beach State center fielder Sammi Gyerman, and after recording two successive outs, she surrendered Fry’s two-run shot.
Long Beach State (19-20 overall, 4-5 Big West) starter Cielo Meza scattered five hits over seven scoreless innings, while striking out five, to earn the win.
Cal Poly (28-13, 4-5) plays three of its final four Big West Conference series on the road, beginning with a Saturday-Sunday set at CSUN.
Bilo, Migliozzi lead 14 Mustangs with season bests at Mt. SAC Relays, Beach Invitational
For the second day in a row, the Cal Poly track & field program saw student athletes run top-10 times in school history, as sophomore Peyton Bilo’s 1,500-meter finish and junior Garrett Migliozzi’s 5,000 performance paced a combined 14 Mustangs posting season bests at a pair of meets in southern California on Friday.
Bilo ran 4:18.73 — the seventh-fastest 1,500 all-time at Cal Poly — to finish 11th in the Elite Invitational division at the Mt. SAC Relays at El Camino College in Torrance, only 0.54 seconds behind Boise State star Allie Ostrander.
The 59th-annual meet featured numerous pros from around the world. Amanda Eccelston, representing meet sponsor Brooks, won in 4:12.86 to edge Oregon’s Katie Rainsberger (4:13.25) atop the field of 29. Bilo’s 4:18.73 ranks No. 23 nationally, including No. 13 in the NCAA West Region.
Earlier in the day at Murdock Stadium, a trio of Mustangs all achieved season-best times in the Collegiate/Open women’s 800 meters: Allie Sulaitis (at 2:11.32, for 21st place), Natalie Grohmann (2:13.43; 34th) and Megan Melnyk (2:14.09; 42nd). Connor Crowe also clocked a 1:54.34 in the men’s 800 (36th).
Mallory Patino (in a season-best 1:02.12) and Bailey Sanin (1:02.53) finished 15th and 19th in the women’s 400 hurdles, and Clayton Mackay (via a season-best 54.20) was 16th on the men’s side.
In the men’s 400 meters, Liam Martinez (in 49.36 — good for 25th) and Marcus Beloney (49.92; 32nd) both ran under 50 seconds.
Six Mustangs closed the evening by running in the 5,000 meters.
Beginning on the women’s side, Molly Haar clocked a career-best 16:55.96, good for 23rd. The Big West Scholar-Athlete of the Year’s previous PR, 16:56.02, also came on this weekend two years ago at the concurrent Bryan Clay Invite before she went on to win the conference title in the event.
Then in the final race of the night, Migliozzi finished fourth among 72 men, running a 14:01.99 — ninth-fastest in program history — as he moved past former Mustangs Mike Livingston (14:03.61 in 1988) and Troy Swier (14:04.16 in 2009).
Meanwhile at the 23rd annual Long Beach State Invitational, Maddie McDonald took third place in her first 3,000 steeplechase of the spring, at 11:07.55.
Also at Jack Rose Track, Alex Merder broke 15 minutes in the 5,000 meters, running a 14:58.54 to earn seventh place in his first collegiate appearance at that distance.
The defending Big West Conference women’s javelin champion, sophomore Megan Mooney, made her return with a mark of 138 feet, 9 inches (17th), and senior teammate Jessica Escalante threw 121’ 10” (34th).
Cal Poly alumna Sharon Day-Monroe established a new career-best mark in the javelin, as the two-time Olympian and seven-time All-American Mustang reached 164’ 5”. Danny Yeager and Dane Clemensen also took 27th and 28th place in the men’s javelin, with marks of 158’ 8” and 153’ 10”.
The Beach Invite continued Saturday.
Comments