Cal Poly baseball opens weekend series at UC Davis with win

Alex McKenna and Michael Sanderson banged out three hits apiece, and Erich Uelmen earned his first win since the season opener nine weeks ago as Cal Poly opened its Big West Conference baseball series at UC Davis with a 4-1 victory Thursday afternoon at Dobbins Stadium.
All six hits by McKenna and Sanderson were singles —Sanderson driving in one run —for the Mustangs, who extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 14-18 overall and 5-2 in Big West games.
UC Davis suffered its fifth straight loss, falling to 9-18 and 2-5.
Uelmen (2-5), who earned his first win of the year Feb. 18 at Cal, suffered five losses and two no-decisions over his next seven starts before notching the win Thursday. He had received little run support in most of those seven starts, including three shutouts.
On Thursday, Uelmen was supported by four runs — one in the fourth and three in the fifth — and made them stand up for the win as the junior right-hander allowed one run and five hits over six innings, throwing 100 pitches on five days rest, with two walks and five strikeouts.
Sophomore righty Michael Clark tossed the final three frames in scoreless fashion for his fourth save, allowing no hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
UC Davis’s five hits were by five different players.
The second game of the series is set for Friday night at Raley Field in West Sacramento, home of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League’s Sacramento River Cats. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. with sophomore right-hander Spencer Howard (2-0, 1.83 ERA) on the mound for Cal Poly.
Comments