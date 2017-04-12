Cal Poly baseball routs Santa Clara behind Alex McKenna’s two home runs

Sophomore center fielder Alex McKenna hit two home runs and Cal Poly cruised to a 15-0 victory over Santa Clara in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday night at Baggett Stadium.
McKenna, who led the Mustangs with six home runs as a true freshman last season, hit his first two home runs of 2017 as part of a 3-for-5 effort with four runs and five RBI.
Cal Poly won its third straight game to improve to 13-18 overall. The Mustangs have scored 37 runs on 49 hits during that stretch.
Sophomore designated hitter Nick Meyer went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI, and freshman third baseman Bradlee Beesley returned from an injury to go 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and one RBI.
Reserve catcher Myles Emmerson went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and he scored twice.
Kyle Smith, Cam Schneider, Austin Dondanville and Connor Redmond combined to pitch a two-hit shutout against the Broncos (7-25).
Cal Poly, which is second in the Big West Conference standings at 4-2, goes back on the road this week for a three-game series against UC Davis.
The Aggies (9-17, 2-4 Big West) were swept at Cal State Fullerton last week and bring a four-game losing streak into the 2:30 p.m. Thursday series opener.
The second game of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and will be held inside the 10,624-seat Raley Field, home venue of the Sacramento River Cats, the AAA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
The series finale will be back on the UC Davis campus at 1 p.m. Saturday.
