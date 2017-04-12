Cal Poly’s Sierra Hyland earns 16th Big West Pitcher of the Week award

Cal Poly senior Sierra Hyland was selected Monday as the Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week for the 16th time in her career, the most weekly honors for a pitcher in conference history.
Hyland broke the record set by former Long Beach State standout Erin Jones-Wesley, who collected 15 pitcher of the week honors from 2011 to 2015.
The right-handed pitcher helped lead the Mustangs to a series victory at Cal State Fullerton last weekend, posting a 0.00 ERA over 18 1/3 innings, with a 2-0 record and 15 strikeouts.
Hyland pitched a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts in the series opener, a 1-0 victory in eight innings. In Sunday’s finale, Hyland struck out seven as Cal Poly rallied for a 7-2 win in nine innings.
The Visalia native leads the Big West in ERA (0.83), wins (17), opposing batting average (.156) and strikeouts (200), and is second in RBI (29). Hyland also ranks in the top 10 nationally in each of those pitching categories.
The Mustangs (28-10, 4-2 Big West) currently sit in a three-way tie atop to conference standings. They will host Long Beach State (16-20-1, 4-2 Big West) in a three-game series this weekend, beginning with a 1 p.m. Friday doubleheader at Bob Janssen Field.
