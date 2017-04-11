Cal Poly women’s golf places 1st at Arizona invitational for 3rd team win of season

Cal Poly’s Sophie Bergland shot a 70 to earn medalist honors and lead the Mustang women’s golf team to a first-place finish at the Bobcat Desert Invitational at the Golf Club of Estrella on Tuesday in Goodyear, Arizona.
Bergland shot a 4-under 212 total on the par-72 course for the 54-hole tournament — a new school record. Taylor Yoshitake, who previously held the record, carded a 213 at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Classic in October 2013.
Mustang and St. Joseph High School graduate Desiree Gillaspy finished in a tie for second place with Tara Finigan of Portland State, each with 2-over 218 totals. Gillaspy had a final-round 75, and Finigan had a 72.
Cal Poly recorded a final-round four-person 297 for a 14-over 878 total — 15 shots better than second-place Portland State. Southern Utah was third at 906.
The Mustang’s team score for the tournament was also nine shots better than the previous school record, set at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic Desert Intercollegiate last fall. The team also posted three rounds under 300 for the first time.
The team win is Cal Poly’s third of the season, including the Hobble Creek Fall Classic in Springville, Utah, in September and the Battle at the Rock at UC Riverside in February.
Cal Poly will return to action April 23-25 at the Big West Conference Championships at the Oak Quarry Country Club. The Mustangs finished second last season.
