Cal Poly softball defeats Cal State Fullerton, 7-2, in extra innings

The Cal Poly softball team scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning on the way to a 7-2 victory over Cal State Fullerton in a Big West Conference matchup Sunday afternoon at Anderson Family Field.
Senior right-handed pitcher Sierra Hyland pitched all nine innings for the Mustangs, allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Hyland also helped her own cause offensively, going 3-for-3 with a walk and three RBI.
Cal Poly has won two of three games in each of its first two Big West series this season.
Freshman Hailey Martin put the game away with a two-run home run in the ninth — the first of her collegiate career — which scored senior Courtney Tyler, who hit a two-run double during the previous at-bat.
The Mustangs improved to 28-10 overall and 4-2 in the Big West heading into next week’s home series against Long Beach State.
The two teams are scheduled to play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Friday at Bob Janssen Field, with the series finale set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
