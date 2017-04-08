Cal Poly roundup: Baseball splits doubleheader in offensive showcase vs. Hawaii

The Cal Poly baseball team was met with a hits barrage in a loss Saturday to open a doubleheader against Hawaii before producing one of its own in a win in the nightcap at Baggett Stadium.
Hawaii pounded out 18 hits in support of senior right-hander Brendan Hornung, who earned his third complete-game victory of the 2017 season with a six-hitter, in 11-1 victory. The Mustangs then picked up 22 hits in a 15-5 victory in the second game.
In the first game of the doubleheader due to a Friday rain out, Hawaii’s center fielder Dylan Vchulek led the way with a 4-for-6 day at the plate with one RBI. Catcher Kekai Rios and designated hitter Logan Pouelsen each contributed three hits.
The Rainbow Warriors led all the way, scoring twice in the first inning for a 2-0 lead and, after giving up Cal Poly’s only run of the game in the second frame, added three in the third and two more in both the fourth and sixth frames to pull away.
Hornung (4-2) struck out six, walked one and threw 104 pitches.
The loss went to Mustang junior right-hander Erich Uelmen (1-5) as he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over four innings, his shortest stint on the mound this season. The runs and hits are the second-most he has allowed in his collegiate career.
In the second game, Cal Poly overcame a 3-0 third-inning deficit and then some, scoring five in the bottom of the third, four more in the fifth, a run in each the sixth and seventh before another four-run inning to close out the scoring in the eighth.
The 22-hit outburst was the most for Cal Poly since collecting 22 hits against Pacific in 2011 and the most given up by Hawaii since Mike Trapasso’s first season as head coach in 2002.
The first three batters in the Mustangs’ order, centerfielder Alex McKenna, leftfielder Josh George, shortstop Kyle Marinconz, all recorded three hits. All three of Mariconz’s hits were doubles, and he finished with three RBI. McKenna had a double, two RBI and two runs. George also scored twice.
Second baseman Scott Ogrin also had three hits, along with three runs scored, as did Colby Barrick, to go along with his two RBI and two runs. Designated hitter Kevin Morgan was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBI.
It was more than enough offense for Spencer Howard (2-0) to pick up the win after he allowed four runs — two earned — off three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched. Dominic DeMiero (4-2) was hit with the loss after he allowed eight runs — five earned — off eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. The Rainbow Warriors made six fielding errors.
The three-game series is set to conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Mustangs softball splits doubleheader with Fullerton
The Cal Poly softball team managed just one hit off Cal State Fullerton right-hander Cerissa Rivera but still managed to pull out a 1-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Fullerton.
Senior left fielder Courtney Tyler’s solo home run in the top of the eighth inning proved the difference as senior right-hander Sierra Hyland tied the Mustangs career record with her 33rd shutout in a 1-0 triumph.
Cal Poly, however, settled for a split as a four-run fifth inning from Cal State Fullerton during game No. 2 — coupled with four Mustang errors — gave the Titans a 4-2 win.
Cal Poly (27-10, 3-2) snapped a seven-game slide versus Cal State Fullerton (20-17, 3-2) with the opening win. Hyland finished with eight strikeouts and allowed eight hits in eight innings pitched.
During Saturday’s second game, Lindsey Chalmers got the start and didn’t allow an earned run in 4 2/3 innings, striking out five and scattering six hits. Hyland pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Cal Poly closes the three-game series with a 1 p.m. matchup Sunday (ESPN3).
Mustangs tennis edge UC Irvine
The Cal Poly women’s tennis team edged UC Irvine 4-3 on Saturday at Mustang Courts. The Mustangs earned the doubles point after Susanne Boyden and Abby Bacharach defeated Ashlynn Hall and Cassidy Branstine 6-1 and the team of Seriana Saltzen and Molly Reed beat Constance Branstine and Stephanie Hazell 7-5.
Reed later swept Hazell in singles play 6-0, 6-0 and Saltzen defeated Branstine 6-3, 6-1 to give Cal Poly a 3-0 lead.
Celine Gruaz clinched the match for Cal Poly, beating Hall 6-1, 7-6.
Cal Poly (3-11, 1-3 Big West Conference) will return to the court on Sunday against Cal State Fullerton.
Cal Poly beach volleyball goes 0-4 in Honolulu
The Cal Poly beach volleyball team put up a fight in Honolulu against No. 2 Pepperdine and No. 6 Hawai’i but couldn’t hold on as they went 0-4 on Friday and Saturday.
The Mustangs started their first match on Friday against Pepperdine with a 5-0 loss.
Dora Beilin and Holland Boege fell to Sarah Seiber and Kaity Bailey at the No. 5 spot 21-13, 21-17, while Brayden Gruenewald and Taylor Gruenewald fell to Anika Wilson and Deahna Kraft at the No. 4 spot 21-13, 21-17.
The Mustangs’s No. 3 pair of Raeann Greisen and Heather Pembroke fell to Skylar Caputo and Heidi Dyer 21-14, 21-15, clinching the match for Pepperdine.
Taylor Nelson and Adlee Van Winden fell to Brittany Howard and Corinne Quiggle after a hard fought second set, 21-19, 37-35, at the No. 2 spot.
Hannah Hubbard and Emily Sonny took Delaney Knudsen and Madalyn Roh to three sets after they won their first, but couldn’t hold on, as they fell 18-21, 21-19, 15-11.
The Mustangs took on the Rainbow Warriors in their second match of the day, losing 4-1.
Beilin and Boege fell to Hi’ilawe Huddleston and Amy Ozee after pushing them to three sets, 21-16, 16-21, 15-7, while Greisen and Pembroke fell to Laurel Weaver and Emily Maglio 21-11, 21-11.
Brayden Gruenewald paired up with Savannah Niemen at the No. 4 spot, where they were defeated by Ari Homayan and Carly Kan 21-14, 21-13, clinching the match for the Rainbow Warriors.
Emily and Sonny and Hannah Hubbard put the first point on the board for Cal Poly, as they took down the ranked teams No. 1 pair of Morgan Martin and Mikayla Tucker after three sets 21-12, 18-21, 15-8.
Van Winden and Nelson fell to Nikki Taylor and Ka’iwi Schucht in a three set match 19-21, 21-18, 15-12.
The Mustangs started day two of competition against the Rainbow Warriors with a 4-1 loss.
Taylor Gruenewald and Heather Pembroke paired up at the No. 4 spot, where they were defeated by Homayun and Kan 21-11, 21-8, while Boege and Niemen fell to Zalopany and Ozee at the No. 5 spot 22-20, 21-17.
Brayden Gruenewald and Greisen fell to Weaver and Maglin at the No. 3 spot 23-21, 21-15, clinching the match for Hawai’i.
Sonny and Hubbard fell to Schucht and Taylor at the No. 2 spot 21-14, 21-13.
Van Winden and Nelson held down the No. 1 spot for the Mustangs and put the Mustangs’ only point on the board after they beat Tucker and Martin 21-18, 21-18.
Cal Poly ended its weekend of matched Saturday against Pepperdine, where it lost 5-0.
Pembroke paired up with Beilin at the No. 5 spot, where they fell to Bailey and Seiber 21-12, 21-8, while Brayden Gruenewald and Greisen fell to Dyer and Caputo 21-16, 21-14.
Boege and Niemen fell to Wilson and Kraft at the No. 4 spot 21-15, 21-14, clinching the match for the Waves.
Nelson and Van Winden were beat by Quiggle and Howard at the No. 2 spot 21-14, 21-16, while Hubbard and Sonny fell to Knudsen and Roh after three sets 18-21, 21-16, 15-10.
The Mustangs are now 10-16 on the season and 4-4 in conference play. Cal Poly will be back in the sand on Wednesday April 12 to take on Long Beach State and LMU in Manhattan Beach, Calif.
