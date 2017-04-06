Cal Poly notebook: Mustangs to host Hawaii in three-game Big West baseball series

The Cal Poly baseball team will look to build off a strong showing last week when the Mustangs host Hawaii in a three-game Big West Conference series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday inside Baggett Stadium.
Cal Poly (10-17, 2-1 Big West) took two of three games from UC Irvine to open conference play, and it will face another talented opponent this weekend against the Rainbow Warriors.
The highest-scoring team in the Big West during nonconference play, Hawaii (18-9) has won 17 of its last 22 games following a 1-4 start. The Rainbow Warriors are one of three teams that will be playing their Big West opener Friday, and it also will serve as the team’s first true road game of the season.
Cal Poly junior right-hander Erich Uelmen (1-4, 2.38 ERA) is projected to start Friday’s series opener, and Hawaii will counter with senior Brendan Hornung (3-2, 2.52 ERA). Hornung leads the Big West in strikeouts with 56, and Uelmen is second with 45.
Mustangs’ sophomore Spencer Howard (1-0, 1.60 ERA) and Hawaii sophomore Dominic DeMiero (4-1, 1.82 ERA) are scheduled to meet in the second game at 6 p.m. Saturday. The series finale is slated for 1 p.m. Sunday, and sophomore Bobby Ay will make his second straight weekend start for the Mustangs.
Pang collects Big West weekly award
Cal Poly junior Corey Pang was selected as the Big West Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the third time this season.
Pang posted a 5-0 record across singles and doubles play last week, helping the Mustangs (14-6) defeat both Hawaii and San Francisco.
A Redwood City native, Pang went 2-0 in singles play, defeating Hawaii’s Felix Albert 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 1 position and UC Davis' James Wade 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 in the No. 2 spot, improving his dual record to 13-4 on the year.
Cal Poly is scheduled to host UC Irvine at noon Friday.
Cal Poly, Weber State to play home-and-home series
The Cal Poly football team announced Thursday it will play a nonconference home-and-home series with Big Sky Conference opponent Weber State during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
The Mustangs will host the Wildcats on Sept. 8, 2018, and visiting Weber State on Sept. 21, 2019. Neither game will count in the Big Sky standings.
“If we have to play a team from the Big Sky for a nonconference game, Weber State seems a logical choice since getting in and out of Ogden, Utah, is easy for us,” head coach Tim Walsh said in a school release.
Cal Poly will play six games inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium in 2018.
The Mustangs also are scheduled to host Brown on Sept. 15 and will play four Big Sky games in San Luis Obispo. One more nonconference opponent is needed to fill out the 11-game schedule in 2018.
