Cal Poly’s Taylor Nelson to compete for U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team in Thailand

Cal Poly junior setter Taylor Nelson has been selected to compete for the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team Thailand Tour, according to a release from USA Volleyball.
Nelson is one of 12 college standouts who will train and compete in Bangkok from May 19-30. Players from across the country were selected through an open tryout put on by the U.S. Women’s National Team in early March.
“It is a huge honor to be selected for the U.S. Collegiate National Team, and I am very thankful and excited for the opportunity,” Nelson said in a school release. “It has been a goal of mine so it feels good to have all the sacrifices and hard work throughout my career pay off. I am grateful for all of my coaches and teammates who have helped me get here.”
Nelson, who was a member of the 2016 College National Team, will compete alongside players from the University of Texas, University of Kentucky, Ohio State University, Missouri State, University of Kansas, University of Cincinnati and Washington State University.
Opponents for the May tournament include the Thailand National Team, the Thailand U23 Team and Bangkok Glass, the top team in the Thai professional league. Matches and training will be held at the FIVB Development Center in Bangkok.
Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott will serve as the CNT-Thailand head coach, according to USA Volleyball. He will be assisted by Concordia University Irvine head coach Paula Weishoff, a three-time U.S. Olympian who earned silver in 1984 Olympics and bronze in 1992 Olympics, and University of Dayton assistant coach Alyssa D’Errico.
Nelson enters her senior season No. 5 on Cal Poly’s career assists list with 3,124.
“As a program, we are extremely excited for Taylor and what this means for her, our program and the department here at Cal Poly,” head coach Sam Crosson said. “Her recognition as one of the top setters in the nation speaks highly of Taylor, her work ethic, mental aptitude on the court and her growth as a player and as a person.
“We know that Taylor will continue to grow as a player and this experience will only help her to do so.”
Comments