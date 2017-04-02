Cal Poly roundup: Mustangs softball falls 4-0 to UC Santa Barbara in series finale

The Cal Poly softball team was held to three hits, and the Mustangs fell 4-0 to rival UC Santa Barbara in a Big West Conference matchup Sunday at Bob Janssen Field.
Senior pitcher Sierra Hyland struck out six batters in a complete-game effort, but Cal Poly couldn’t overcome three errors defensively. Ashley Tornio, Courtney Tyler and Hailey Martin each tallied hits for the Mustangs (26-9, 2-1 Big West).
The visiting Gauchos (19-17, 1-2 Big West) snapped a scoreless tie with one run in the fourth and broke the game open with a three-run fifth inning. Sierra Altmeyer went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Melanie Menor also had two hits to help salvage one win in the three-game series.
UC Santa Barbara’s Veronika Gulvin (13-7) earned the pitching victory, scattering three hits over seven innings with two strikeouts and two walks.
The Mustangs were sharp in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader, taking the opener 4-1 behind a 10-strikeout, complete-game performance from Hyland.
It was more of the same in the nightcap, as junior Lindsey Chalmers (10-3) pitched Cal Poly to a 3-1 victory.
Cal Poly goes back on the road next week to play a three-game series at Cal State Fullerton beginning at noon Saturday.
Marinconz lifts Cal Poly baseball over UC Irvine
Michael Sanderson, Kyle Marinconz and Colby Barrick tallied three hits apiece to help Cal Poly rally for a 6-5 win against UC Irvine in a Big West Conference baseball game Sunday afternoon at Anteater Ballpark.
The Mustangs (10-17, 2-1 Big West) won their conference-opening series when Marinconz drove in Nick Meyer for the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning. As a team, Cal Poly piled up 14 hits against seven UC Irvine pitchers.
Marinconz was the catalyst Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Sanderson also went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Mustangs.
Cal Poly starting pitcher Bobby Ay allowed three runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three. Reliever Michael Clark (4-0) was credited with the victory after pitching the final two scoreless innings.
Cal Poly is scheduled to host Hawaii in a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Baggett Stadium.
Cal Poly men’s golf finishes 11th in Stanford
Senior Jordan Wright shot a final-round 67 and the Cal Poly men’s golf team placed 11th on Saturday at The Goodwin in Stanford.
The Mustangs climbed one spot on the final day of competition to finish in the upper-half of the 24-team field. The host Cardinal captured the team championship, finishing three strokes under par.
USC finished second, followed by UNLV, Oregon and Washington.
BYU’s Rhett Rasmussen took medalist honors, finishing 4-under-206.
Wright carded a 75-72-67—214 to finish in a tie for 13th to lead the Mustangs. He made six birdies during the final round to jump 27 spots up the leader board.
Cal Poly’s Jesse Yap tied for 31st at 217, and Cole Nygren tied for 69th at 224. Other finishers included Justin De Los Santos (87th) and Grady Smith (100th).
The Mustangs will host the Cal Poly Shootout April 17 and 18 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande.
