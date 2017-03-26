Seven former Mustangs will get a chance to impress NFL scouts at Cal Poly Pro Day

Seven former Cal Poly football players will get the chance to work out in front of professional scouts representing NFL teams Monday morning at the Upper Sports Complex in San Luis Obispo.
Defensive linemen Josh Letuligasenoa and Marcus Paige-Allen, linebacker Chris Santini, running back Kori Garcia, offensive lineman Nick Enriquez and wide receivers Carson McMurtrey and Willie Tucker will be put through a series of drills at Cal Poly Pro Day.
The morning is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. in the strength and conditioning room at Mott Athletics Center, and will continue on the turf practice fields about 9 a.m.
Tests conducted on the field will include the 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, three-cone drill, long shuttle, vertical jump and broad jump along with selected position drills.
The general public is welcome to attend the drills at the Upper Sports Complex.
NFL scouts from the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys came to Cal Poly Pro Day last March. Former dual-threat quarterback Chris Brown eventually earned a mini-camp tryout invitation from the Cowboys.
This year, Letuligasenoa will likely draw most of the attention from NFL scouts. The 6-foot-2, 263-pound defensive end had a reputation as one of the most physical players in the program during his career, and he delivered a strong senior season.
Letuligasenoa was second on the team with 66 tackles — behind Santini’s 106 — to go with 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
Santini also posted strong numbers in the fall, adding a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to his team-leading 106 tackles, including 68 solo stops.
The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29.
Cal Poly opens spring practices April 8, with the annual spring game to follow May 6.
