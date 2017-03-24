College roundup: Nick Meyer’s walk-off single lifts Cal Poly baseball over Nebraska

Sophomore catcher Nick Meyer hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning and Cal Poly secured a 3-2 victory against Nebraska in a nonconference baseball game Friday at Baggett Stadium.
Reserve infielders Brett Binning and Alec Smith led off the ninth with consecutive singles, and three batters later Meyer hit a two-out single through the left side to bring home Binning.
The Mustangs were able to overcome three more errors defensively — they’ve committed 36 in 21 games this spring — and improved to 8-13 overall.
Binning (2-for-3) and freshman Bradlee Beesley (2-for-4) each had multiple hits to lead Cal Poly offensively. Junior first baseman Elijah Skipps also contributed an RBI double in the first inning.
Starting pitcher Spencer Howard, a sophomore right-hander, scattered four hits over five innings, allowing one earned run with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Relief pitchers Kyle Smith, Michael Clark, Trent Shelton and Slater Lee combined to allow three hits and kept the Cornhuskers (10-10) scoreless over the final four innings.
The two teams are scheduled to play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday to close out the four-game series.
Mustangs to host Big West Tournament
The Cal Poly beach volleyball team was selected Friday to host the second annual Big West Beach Volleyball Tournament, which will be held April 28-29 at Pismo Beach.
The Mustangs have been ranked as high as No. 15 in the country this season, and will host No. 5 Hawaii, No. 6 Long Beach State, Sacramento State, CSUN and CSU Bakersfield.
“Cal Poly is thrilled to host this year’s Big West Beach Volleyball Championships,” Cal Poly athletic director Don Oberhelman said in a school release. “This championship allows us to showcase the beauty of the Central Coast and the outstanding venue Pismo Beach provides.”
Long Beach State hosted the inaugural conference tournament last spring, and the event will continue to rotate among Big West schools. The Mustangs went 3-2 at the Big West Tournament a year ago, defeating CSUB, Sacramento State and CSUN.
“The Big West Conference is thrilled to be taking our beach volleyball championship to the Central Coast and in particular, beautiful Pismo Beach,” Big West Conference Senior Associate Commissioner Jody McRoberts said. “The climate, charm and history of Pismo all combine to make it the perfect venue for our teams.”
