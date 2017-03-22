Cal Poly baseball team set to host Nebraska Cornhuskers in four-game series

The Cal Poly baseball team continues its 12-game home stand this week as Big 10 opponent Nebraska comes to town for a four-game nonconference series.
The Mustangs (7-12) are coming off a series win against Wichita State and have won four of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers (9-9) have won five of their last six — the lone loss coming Tuesday at Cal State Bakersfield — heading into the series opener at 6 p.m. Thursday inside Baggett Stadium.
Cal Poly and Nebraska are scheduled to play again at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a 1 p.m. Saturday doubleheader, weather permitting.
Sophomore Alex McKenna has set the tone for the Mustang offense this season, leading the team in batting average (.356), runs (14), hits (26), on-base percentage (.447) and stolen bases (six).
The Canyon Country native has tallied seven multi-hit games, including four three-hit performances.
Junior Josh George and sophomore Nick Meyer have handled most of the run production in the heart of Cal Poly’s lineup. George is batting .264 with a team-high 14 RBI and 10 runs. Meyer is right behind with 13 RBI and seven runs to his credit.
Nebraska leans on junior outfielder Scott Schreiber, a first-team all-Big 10 selection and honorable mention All-American in 2016.
A starter in all 17 games, Schreiber leads the Cornhuskers in runs (13), hits (21), home runs (two) and RBI (17). He is one of three Nebraska players hitting over .300 this season.
Thursday night’s pitching matchup is expected to pit Cal Poly junior Erich Uelmen against Nebraska junior Jake Hohensee.
Series preview: Cal Poly (7-12) vs. Nebraska (9-9)
Projected pitching matchups
Thursday: Erich Uelmen (1-3, 2.43 ERA) vs. Jake Hohensee (1-0, 1.29 ERA)
Friday: Spencer Howard (1-0, 1.27 ERA) vs. Derek Burkamper (1-2, 3.78 ERA)
Saturday: Bobby Ay (0-2, 3.95 ERA) vs. Jake Meyers (3-1, 1.54 ERA)
