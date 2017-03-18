Cal Poly softball tops No. 9 Oklahoma for second straight day

Sophomore right fielder Crimson Kaiser homered and senior righ-thander Sierra Hyland struck out five as the Cal Poly softball team — for the second successive day — handed defending Women’s College World Series champion and No. 9 Oklahoma a 3-1 defeat Saturday at the Loyola Marymount Tournament in Los Angeles.
Hyland (12-5), who allowed six Sooner hits and walked just one, conceded Oklahoma’s only run during the bottom of the first inning as right fielder Fale Aviu produced a sacrifice fly to bring home second baseman Caleigh Clifton.
Cal Poly (21-7), winners of six straight and 15 of its last 16 games, responded to tie the game in the top of the second as Kaiser swatted her second home run of 2017.
The Mustangs then surged ahead in the third as junior shortstop Chelsea Convissar followed a one-out walk from senior second baseman Ashley Tornio with a run-scoring double.
Cal Poly finalized the scoreline in the top of the seventh as freshman pinch runner Alyssa McKiernan scored following a fielding error by Oklahoma first baseman Shay Knightsen.
After the first inning, Hyland didn’t allow an Oklahoma baserunner past second. Overall, she stranded six Sooner baserunners.
With her five strikeouts, Hyland improved her career total to 834 and now requires just 11 more strikeouts to overtake UC Santa Barbara's Jennifer Davis (2004-07) for the all-time Big West Conference lead.
Cal Poly closes LMU Tournament action on Sunday against Sacramento State (11 a.m.) and Dartmouth (1 p.m.).
