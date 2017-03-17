Cal Poly softball wins first two games at Loyola Marymount Tournament

Sierra Hyland threw a complete-game, one-hitter in the Cal Poly softball team’s 3-1 win over No. 9 Oklahoma to open the Loyola Marymount Tournament on Friday. Lindsey Chalmers also tossed a complete-game, one-hitter in the Mustangs’ second game of the day — an 11-0, five-inning victory against Dartmouth.
Hyland allowed a two-out solo home run to third baseman Sydney Romero in the top of the first inning, before retiring the next 18 Sooners batters in order. Hyland struck out nine and moves within 16 of UC Santa Barbara’s Jennifer Davis (2004-07) on the all-time Big West Conference leaderboard.
The victory was Cal Poly’s first in six all-time meetings against Oklahoma (23-6).
Oklahoma’s Mariah Lopez retired the first 12 Mustang batters until Hyland singled to begin the fifth inning. After a walk by left fielder Courtney Tyler, right fielder Crimson Kaiser sacrificed to move the runners over.
Catcher Makenna Young then singled to score Hyland and first baseman Hailey Martin followed with a sacrifice fly to score Tyler.
Second baseman Ashley Torino and center fielder Amanda Sandoval each singled to plate Young.
In Friday’s second game against Dartmouth (0-10-1), Chalmers struck out seven Big Green hitters — lowering her ERA to 0.57. Chalmers has allowed one earned run in her last 40.0 innings.
The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a passed ball and a hit batter. Cal Poly scored four more in the third and a five-run fourth inning capped the victory.
Cal Poly has won five straight and 14 of its last 15 games. The Mustangs continue tournament play at 9 a.m. Saturday against Oklahoma.
