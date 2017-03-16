Cal Poly roundup: Mustangs beach volleyball splits home matches at Pismo Beach

The No. 15-ranked Cal Poly beach volleyball team split a pair of matches Thursday at Pismo Beach, defeating Benedictine University, 5-0, before falling to TCU, 3-2.
The Mustangs swept their opening match, with the No. 1 pairing of Emily Sonny and Hannah Hubbard setting the tone. Taylor Nelson and Adlee Van Winden won their match in the No. 2 spot, and Raeann Greisen and Heather Pembroke earned a victory at No. 3.
In the second match, Nelson and Van Winden secured another victory, as did Greisen and Pembroke. But with the score tied 2-2, TCU’s No. 1 pairing of Jaelyn Greene and Amy Neal held off Sonny and Hubbard with a 21-18, 14-21, 15-12 victory.
Cal Poly is 5-7 overall this season and will be back in action March 24 when the Mustangs go on the road to play Irvine Valley College and Concordia.
Wrestlers eliminated at NCAA championships
Although Colt Shorts upset the No. 6 seed in the 157-pound bracket, both Cal Poly wrestlers who qualified for the 2017 NCAA Division I National Championship were eliminated Thursday.
Shorts went 1-2 in his weight class, while Colton Schilling was 0-2 at 141 pounds in the nationals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Shorts drew the unfortunate task of wrestling in the pigtail match in both the championship and consolation brackets.
The senior from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, dropped an 11-2 major decision to Bryant Clagon of Rider in his first match before upsetting No. 6 Clayton Ream of North Dakota State in an 8-5 decision.
Later in the wrestlebacks, Shorts was outscored by Mike D’Angelo of Princeton, 21-14.
A second-place finisher at 157 pounds at the Pacific-12 Conference Championship three weeks ago at Stanford, Shorts concluded his Cal Poly career with a 69-57 win-loss record. He was 21-14 this season with four falls and five major decisions.
Schilling fell 7-3 to 16th-seeded Jared Prince of Navy in the opening around at 141 pounds, then dropped a 7-6 decision to Brock Zacherl of Clarion in the wrestlebacks.
Schilling, who placed third at 141 pounds in the Pac-12 Championship, closes his junior season with a 13-11 mark and led the team with nine falls.
Shorts is ranked No. 26 in the final NCAA Division I Coaches Poll while Schilling is unranked.
Results for Cal Poly wrestlers:
▪ 141 — Colton Schilling was dec. by No. 16 Jared Prince (Navy) 7-3, was dec. by Brock Zacherl (Clarion) 7-6.
▪ 157 — Colt Shorts was maj. dec. by Bryant Clagon (Rider) 11-2, dec. No. 6 Clayton Ream (North Dakota State) 8-5, was dec. by Mike D’Angelo (Princeton) 21-14.
