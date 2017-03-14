College notebook: Cal Poly pitcher Sierra Hyland earns 16th Big West weekly award

Cal Poly senior Sierra Hyland was selected Monday as the Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week for the 14th time in her career after a strong showing at the Stanford Easton Classic.
In four appearances for the Mustangs (16-7), Hyland struck out 31 hitters against four walks and allowed one earned run in 26 innings, good for a 0.27 ERA.
The right-handed pitcher set program records for career victories (65) and strikeouts (806) last week, and her 16 total Big West weekly awards are the most in conference history. Hyland also has been named the Big West Player of the Week twice in her career.
She broke the all-time record previously set by former Long Beach State star Erin Jones-Wesley, who garnered 15 weekly awards from 2011 to 2015.
Hyland is now 41 strikeouts away from passing former UC Santa Barbara standout Jennifer Davis (1995-98) for the most all-time in Big West history.
Cal Poly is scheduled to host Northern Colorado in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Janssen Field.
Mustangs down Gonzaga, 6-1
Sophomore Alex McKenna went 3-for-4 and Cal Poly used a five-run fifth inning to rally past visiting Gonzaga, 6-1, in a nonconference baseball game Monday night at Baggett Stadium.
McKenna, who is batting a team-high .373 this season, and freshman Bradlee Beesley hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the decisive fifth inning. Sophomore Nick Meyer added another run with a single up the middle, and junior Elijah Skipps hit a two-run single to center field to cap the scoring.
Junior Kyle Smith and sophomore Cam Schneider combined to throw a no-hitter through six innings, with Schneider earning his first victory of the season. Junior Trent Shelton and sophomore Craig Colen scattered four hits over the final three innings for the Mustangs, who improved to 5-11 overall with their second straight win.
Senior third baseman Michael Sanderson also had multiple hits for Cal Poly, going 2-for-3 with a run and walk.
The Mustangs will continue their 12-game home stand with a three-game series against Wichita State, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. The two teams also will play at 6 p.m. Saturday and close the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Haar, Yap honored by Big West
Cal Poly cross country and track standout Molly Haar and men’s golfer Jesse Yap were chosen last week as the Mustangs’ 2016-17 Big West Conference Scholar-Athletes of the Year during a banquet hosted by Wyndham Hotel in Orange County.
Haar is a fourth-year business major with a concentration in financial management, and Yap is in his fourth year majoring in industrial engineering.
Haar, a four-time Big West all-academic selection, was a member of Cal Poly’s conference championship cross country team this fall. She also won the individual conference title in the 5,000 meters in 2015.
Yap ranks No. 4 in school history in career scoring average at 73.4 over 42 rounds. The fourth-year junior has three career top-10 finishes, and five more top-20 performances during his time as a Mustang.
A native of Singapore who is fluent in Mandarin, Yap is a two-time Big West all-academic honoree and was selected to the 2016 Cleveland Golf Scholar All-American Team.
