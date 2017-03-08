Cal Poly football team announces several offseason coaching changes

The Cal Poly football program announced several offseason changes to its coaching staff Wednesday.
Head coach Tim Walsh has hired Dan Ferrigno, a 38-year college coaching veteran, to become the Mustangs wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator.
Randy Stewart, who coached the linebackers, defensive backs and special teams at Cal Poly from 1987-91, returns to San Luis Obispo to coach the safeties. He replaces Jacob Yoro, who took an assistant coaching position at his alma mater, Hawaii.
Dano Graves, who was a second-team all-Big Sky Conference performer in 2016, has been hired to coach the quarterbacks. He replaces Juston Wood, who left the program for a coaching position at Georgia Southern.
Assistant coach Jim Craft, who previously worked with the wide receivers and served as special teams coordinator, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He will coach the offensive line after Todd Spencer retired this offseason.
Running backs coach Aristotle Thompson also was promoted to assistant head coach. He will continue to coach Cal Poly’s running backs and serve as the program’s recruiting coordinator.
