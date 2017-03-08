Nationally televised home opener headlines Cal Poly’s 2017 football schedule

Five home games and a nationally televised season-opening matchup against Colgate highlight the Cal Poly football team’s 2017 schedule that was released Wednesday by athletic director Don Oberhelman and head coach Tim Walsh.
The Mustangs are scheduled to begin the season against the Patriot League member Raiders at 4 p.m. Aug. 27, and that game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Cal Poly also will travel to San Jose State and Northern Iowa in September to close the nonconference portion of its schedule.
“It's pretty cool to play a nationally televised game for your opener," Walsh said in a school release. “We'll get some national exposure and there are not many others who will be playing that weekend. It will be nice for our fans who can't make it to the game to be able to see us on television.”
Cal Poly will have one of its two byes on Sept. 16 before hosting Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference opener Sept. 23. The Mustangs will play four of their eight conference games on the road, going to Idaho State (Sept. 30), Southern Utah (Oct. 7), UC Davis (Oct. 28) and Northern Colorado (Nov. 18).
The Mustangs will host Big Sky opponents Weber State (Oct. 21), Portland State (Nov. 4) and Sacramento State (Nov. 11).
Each of Cal Poly’s Big Sky home games will kickoff at 6:05 p.m.
“We will have an opportunity to make a dent in the Big Sky,” Walsh said. “We’re going to play several teams that have made recent turnarounds. We need the support of our fans. Our players can’t wait to get back on the field after the disappointing loss to San Diego in the playoffs last year.”
The Mustangs will begin spring practices April 8, with the spring game to follow at 9:30 a.m. on May 6 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
Cal Poly 2017 football schedule
Aug. 27 vs. Colgate, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 2 at San Jose State, TBA
Sept. 9 at Northern Iowa, TBA
Sept. 16 BYE
Sept. 23 vs. Northern Arizona, 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Idaho State, TBA
Oct. 7 at Southern Utah, TBA
Oct. 14 BYE
Oct. 21 vs. Weber State, 6:05 p.m.
Oct. 28 at UC Davis, TBA
Nov. 4 vs. Portland State, 6:05 p.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Sacramento State, 6:05 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Northern Colorado, TBA
