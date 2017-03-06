Cal Poly’s Ridge Shipley named second-team all-Big West Conference performer

Cal Poly senior Ridge Shipley was named a second-team all-Big West Conference performer Monday morning when the conference handed out its postseason awards.
The 6-foot, 185-pound guard from Carrollton, Texas, started all 30 games during the regular season and was the only Mustang to garner all-conference accolades.
Shipley averaged 10.6 points, a team-high 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He ranked second on the team in steals (31) and was third in 3-pointers made (36).
Shipley was at his best during a Jan.<TH>21 home game against Long Beach State, when he scored a career-high 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting, to go with five rebounds, four assists and four steals in 40 minutes.
UC Irvine’s Luke Nelson was selected as the Big West Player of the Year, and UC Davis’ Chima Moneke was chosen as the Big West Newcomer of the Year.
Jackson Rowe of Cal State Fullerton garnered Big West Freshman of the Year honors, and UC Irvine’s Russell Turner received Big West Coach of the Year accolades.
Comments