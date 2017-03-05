Cal Poly baseball shut out by San Diego State, swept in weekend series

The San Diego State University baseball team completed its sweep of Cal Poly with a 2-0 win Sunday at Tony Gwynn Stadium, wrapping up the weekend series and dropping the Mustangs to a 2-9 overall record.
Aztecs starter Hayden Petrovick improved to 2-0 on the year after allowing four hits in four innings pitched. Six San Diego relievers combined to allow four more hits to complete the shutout, which is the fourth time Cal Poly has been held without a run this season.
Cal Poly starter Bobby Ay fell to 0-2 after giving up both runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
First baseman Scott Ogrin went 3 for 4 and center fielder Alex McKenna was 2 for 3 — the only Mustangs to record multiple hits.
Cal Poly, which has played all of its 11 games on the road, is slated to open its home schedule Tuesday against CSU Bakersfield.
Cal Poly softball rained out
Because of overnight rain on the Central Coast, both Sunday games at the Cal Poly softball program’s ShareSLO Mustang Classic tournament were canceled. Neither game — Sacred Heart versus Middle Tennessee State and Saint Mary’s at Cal Poly — will be rescheduled.
A determination that the outfield was considered unplayable was made at 9:45 a.m.
Cal Poly (12-6) resumes action later this week at the Stanford-hosted Louisville Slugger Classic. The Mustangs open tournament play Friday against Grand Canyon University (2 p.m.) and Lehigh University (4:15 p.m.).
Comments