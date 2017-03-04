Cal Poly men’s basketball falls to UC Santa Barbara in regular season finale

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos Pause

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:44 Arroyo Grande High's Aaron Teixeira steps up as bone marrow donor for brother Ryan Teixeira

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

4:31 Locals strut their stuff for 30th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue in SLO

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

1:18 What is Trappist beer and alcohol by volume?

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?