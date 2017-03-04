Cal Poly softball remains perfect at ShareSLO Mustangs Classic with two more wins

The Cal Poly softball team won two more games in the ShareSLO Mustangs Classic on Saturday at Bob Janssen Field, beating Sacred Heart 11-0 and Middle Tennessee State 2-1 in eight innings.
In Saturday’s first game, Senior left fielder Courtney Tyler knocked in three runs and freshman right-hander Steffi Best tossed three innings of relief to earn her first collegiate victory as the Cal Poly softball team opened Saturday's doubleheader at the ShareSLO Mustang Classic with an 11-0, five-inning victory against Sacred Heart.
Third baseman Stephanie Heyward hit a triple and went 2 for 2 with two runs scored for Cal Poly, and leadoff hitter Amanda Sandoval was 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored.
Sierra Hyland started the game and tossed two shutout innings while allowing two hits before giving way to Best.
In the second game, with a runner placed on second due to extra-innning rules, Hyland doubled to center field to score the game-winning run. She also picked up the win on the mound, pitching 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief and finished the game going 2 for 4 with a run and RBI at the plate.
Cal Poly concludes the tournament at 12:30 p.m. Sunday against Saint Mary’s.
