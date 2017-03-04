Cal Poly women’s basketball falls to rival UCSB in season finale

Junior guard Lynn Leaupepe scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Cal Poly women’s basketball team during a 77-63 Big West Conference loss to host UC Santa Barbara in the regular season finale for both teams Saturday at The Thunderdome.
The 5-foot-9 Leaupepe went 9-for-22 from the field, handed out three assists and swiped three steals on the way to her team-leading ninth double-double of the season.
Twin sister Dynn Leaupepe added 16 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Mustangs, who finished the regular season 11-17 overall and 7-9 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly will be the No. 6 seed during next week’s Big West Tournament and will face Hawaii in the first round Tuesday at Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid.
Senior forward Hannah Gilbert scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds, and sophomore point guard Dye Stahley contributed seven rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes for Cal Poly.
The Mustangs shot 38.5 percent from the field (25-for-65) and 35 percent from behind the 3-point line (7-for-20), and also turned the ball over 16 times in the set back.
UC Santa Barbara (14-15, 9-7 Big West) secured the No. 5 seed for the conference tournament and will play eighth-seeded UC Irvine in the first round.
Senior point guard Onome Jemerigbe led three Gauchos in double-digit scoring with 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes.
Drea Toler provided a key spark off the bench with 15 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Sarah Porter finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the victory.
UC Santa Barbara out-rebounded Cal Poly, 39-37, and held a 26-8 advantage in points in the paint. Neither team scored a fast break point.
