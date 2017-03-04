Cal Poly baseball falls twice to San Diego State

The Cal Poly baseball team was unable to make a 3-0 first-inning lead stand and succumbed to a San Diego State rally in a 6-4 loss to the host Aztecs at Tony Gwynn Stadium.
Freshman Bradlee Beesley produced his first four-hit game as a Mustang in the loss that dropped Cal Poly’s record to 2-8 heading into the series finale Sunday afternoon.
The loss was Cal Poly’s eighth in its last nine games. San Diego State (7-4) won Friday’s series opener 5-0.
Beesley opened the game with a double to the gap in left-center field, igniting Cal Poly’s three-run first-inning rally. Second baseman Kyle Marinconz singled to drive in two runs and catcher Nick Meyer followed with a run-scoring single.
San Diego State answered with a run in the bottom of the first, three more in the third and two in the fourth for a 6-3 advantage. Cal Poly’s only answer was a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Scott Ogrin in the fifth.
The Mustangs left the bases loaded in the first and fourth innings and stranded nine runners on the base paths for the game.
Beesley added three singles to his double and had four of Cal Poly’s nine hits. Third baseman Michael Sanderson added a double.
Right-hander Bobby Ay is scheduled to take the mound for Cal Poly in Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.
SDSU 5, Cal Poly 0 (Friday)
Three San Diego State pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as the Aztecs handed the Mustangs their third shutout of the 2017 season.
Second baseman Kyle Marinconz and center fielder Alex McKenna both singled twice as Cal Poly stranded 10 runners on the basepaths and fell to 2-7 on the year.
San Diego State improved to 6-4.
Junior right-hander Uelmen (1-2) allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits over six innings with one walk and five strikeouts. Last week at Pacific, Uelmen suffered the loss in a 2-0 shutout.
The Aztecs produced nine hits, including two each by second baseman Alan Trejo and first baseman Jordan Verdon. All 15 hits in the game were singles.
