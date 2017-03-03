Cal Poly softball scores 2 wins on opening day of ShareSLO Mustang Classic

Sierra Hyland struck out 10 Middle Tennessee State batters and allowed only one hit in Cal Poly’s 3-0 victory to kick off the 2017 ShareSLO Mustang Classic on Friday. In Friday’s second game, the Mustangs were no-hit by Sacred Heart’s Kristen McCann, but won 2-0.
In Friday’s home opener, Cal Poly (10-6) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. With Hyland on third after a leadoff single, a sacrifice bunt from Courtney Tyler and another single by Hailey Martin, Crimson Kaiser singled to make it 1-0.
Middle Tennessee State (8-7) opened the third inning with their only hit of the game after Hyland retired the first six batters she faced. Hyland went on to strike out the next three batters to end the inning.
Only one other Middle Tennessee runner reached base — after a Mustang error — in the sixth. Hyland retired Middle Tennessee in order the last three innings.
Cal Poly tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth after Tyler and pinch runner Shawna McDonough scored on a throwing error.
In Friday’s second game, Cal Poly’s Lindsey Chalmers threw a one-hitter as well. Chalmers allowed her only hit in the third inning and went on to retire the next 13 Sacred Hehart (3-3) hitters she faced. Chalmers struck out six and allowed two walks.
Cal Poly took the lead in the bottom of the first after Amanda Sandoval and Ashley Torino drew back-to-back walks. Following a past ball, Hyland plated Sandoval on a fielder’s choice.
Sandoval later scored in the third after a Sacred Heart fielding error.
Cal Poly will continue tournament play Saturday with rematches against Sacred Heart (12:30 p.m.) and Middle Tennessee State (5:30 p.m.).
Comments