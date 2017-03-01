Cal Poly alum David Nwaba makes Lakers debut on day he signs 10-day contract

David Nwaba added another first to his post-Cal Poly resume, becoming the first ex-Mustangs men’s basketball player in the Division I era to sign a deal with an NBA team and then later making his on-court debut on the same day.
Nwaba saw five minutes of action with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, just hours after he inked a 10-day contract, signed from the NBA franchise’s NBA Development League affiliate, the Los Angeles D-Fenders.
He entered the Lakers’ 109-104 loss to Charlotte with 10 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter at Staples Center. He grabbed a defensive rebound and finished 0 for 1 from the floor in the limited action.
The Lakers return to the court Friday when hosting Boston at 7:30 p.m.
A three-year starting guard with Cal Poly (2013-16), a 2016 All-Big West honorable mention selection and a member of Cal Poly's 2014 NCAA Tournament team, Nwaba signed with the Los Angeles D-Fenders in November. In 38 appearances and 29 starts with the D-Fenders, Nwaba averaged 13.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the floor.
One of Cal Poly's top two scorers during each of his three years, Nwaba led the Mustangs during his 2015-16 senior season in points (12.5), rebounds (6.3), assists (3.5) and steals (1.3) per game. Nwaba finished his career ranked 15th in program history with 465 rebounds and as one of only 23 players to score 1,000-plus career points.
Nwaba was the 24th player in Los Angeles D-Fenders history to receive a call-up from the parent club.
