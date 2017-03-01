Cal Poly notebook: Baseball snaps six-game losing streak with win over Santa Clara

Second baseman Kyle Marinconz drove in three runs, and third baseman Michael Sanderson knocked in two to lead the Cal Poly baseball team to an 11-7 win Tuesday night over host Santa Clara at Stephen Schott Stadium, snapping the Mustangs’ six-game losing streak.
Cal Poly (2-6) let an early 2-0 lead slip away, rebounded with four runs in the fourth and three in the seventh for a 10-4 advantage and held on for its second win of the year.
Santa Clara fell to 1-6.
Freshman right fielder Bradlee Beesley established a new Cal Poly Division I record by drawing five walks. Beesley also was hit by a pitch, thus reaching base all six times he came to the plate, scoring three times.
Sanderson doubled in a run in the second and tripled to knock in another run in the fourth. Marinconz’s sacrifice fly in the fourth capped Cal Poly’s four-run rally and he added a run-scoring double in the sixth and a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.
Junior left fielder Josh George singled twice, driving in a run in the fourth, and catcher Nick Meyer knocked in three runs with a two-run single in the seventh and a safety squeeze bunt for a single in the ninth as Cal Poly outhit Santa Clara 11-8.
Senior right-hander Slater Lee (1-0), the second of four Cal Poly pitchers used in the game, earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits over four innings with two walks and six strikeouts.
Sophomore righty Spencer Howard struck out five of the six batters he faced for a two-inning save.
Santa Clara used seven pitchers, Luke Genova (0-1) tagged with the loss as he allowed all four runs in the fourth inning.
Center fielder Andre Nnebe went 3-for-3, all singles, and drove in two runs for Santa Clara. Designated hitter Niko Holm added a single and double for one RBI.
Cal Poly wraps up a season-opening 11-game road trip by visiting San Diego State for a three-game weekend series at Tony Gwynn Stadium.
Binns leads women’s golf to 10th-place finish in Bruin Wave Invitational
Jamie Binns carded a final-round 74 as the Cal Poly women’s golf team finished 10th in the 15-team Bruin Wave Invitational hosted by UCLA and Pepperdine on Tuesday at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.
Binns finished with a 54-hole 238 total on the 6,323-yard, par-73 course, good for a 37th-place tie.
Desiree Gillaspy and Sophie Bergland shared 31st place with 236 totals as Gillaspy posted a final-round 80 and Bergland an 83.
Mallory Muehlbauer was 42nd with a 239 total after an 80 while Jamie Harada placed 61st with a 245 aggregate following her 81.
Stanford claimed the team title with a 26-over-par 902 total, one stroke ahead of UCLA. USC was third at 913. Cal Poly posted a four-person 54-hole 69-over-par 945 aggregate.
Lilia Vu of UCLA captured medalist honors with rounds of 70, 74 and 75 for an even-par 219 total, one shot ahead of Cal State Fullerton’s Martina Edberg. Three other golfers shared third place at four over par.
Coach Sofie Aagaard’s Mustangs return to action March 13-14 at the Fresno State Classic, to be held at the San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno.
