Cal Poly baseball team swept by Pacific following sixth straight loss

Pacific’s Danny Mayer hit a three-run home run during a decisive sixth-inning surge and the Tigers completed a three-game sweep of Cal Poly with an 8-3 victory Sunday afternoon in a nonconference baseball series at Klein Family Field.
The Mustangs, who were shut out in the first two games of the series and have lost six straight, scored once in the top of the sixth when sophomore Alex McKenna hit an RBI single to score junior Josh George from second base. Cal Poly’s second run came in the seventh, when sophomore Kyle Marinconz scored on a wild pitch. Marinconz also scored in the ninth following a bases-loaded walk.
Junior Jarred Zill took the loss for the Mustangs after giving up six runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He also struck out six and walked three in the set back. George went 2-for-4 with a double to lead Cal Poly offensively.
The Mustangs (1-6) will look to end their six-game losing streak when they go to Santa Clara for a 6 p.m. Tuesday contest.
Chalmers sharp in Cal Poly victory
Junior Lindsey Chalmers pitched a complete-game two-hitter with nine strikeouts and the Cal Poly softball team held off Fresno State 2-0 during the final game of the Bulldog Classic on Sunday afternoon at Margie Wright Diamond.
After six scoreless innings, sophomores Megan Nordin and Crimson Kaiser each hit solo home runs to give the Mustangs the lead. Chalmers (4-2) then closed the door on the host Bulldogs in the bottom of the seventh by striking out the final two batters to end the game.
Junior outfielder Amanda Sandoval was the only player to record multiple hits for either team, finishing 2-for-4.
Cal Poly improved to 8-6 overall after its second straight victory.
The Mustangs are scheduled to play their home opener at 3 p.m. Friday against Middle Tennessee State, the first of five games at the ShareSLO Mustang Classic. Cal Poly also will play Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
