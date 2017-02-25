Cal Poly softball splits two games on 2nd day of Fresno Classic

The Cal Poly softball team split its two games Saturday at the Fresno Classic, losing the opener 3-1 to 12th-ranked Minnesota before beating Idaho State 7-5 in the nightcap.
The Mustangs conclude the tournament at 11:30 a.m. Sunday against host Fresno State. Cal Poly’s win over Idaho State avenged its loss from the tournament opener Friday.
In the first game Saturday, senior righthander Sierra Hyland struck out four Minnesota hitters without a walk to open Cal Poly's Saturday doubleheader at the Fresno State-hosted Bulldog Classic, but the 12th-ranked Golden Gophers pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth inning to edge the Mustangs, 3-1.
Against Idaho State, Hyland paced the offense with a 3-for-4 performance with three RBI.
Comments