Cal Poly baseball drops 1st two games of weekend series vs. Pacific

The Cal Poly baseball team dropped its first two games of a nonconference weekend series with Pacific after failing to score a run at Klein Family Field in Stockton, giving the Tigers their first series win over the Mustangs since 1999.
The Mustangs fell 2-0 on Friday night and 16-0 on Saturday afternoon. The series concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday.
On Friday night, Mustangs junior right-hander Erich Uelmen allowed one earned run and four hits over 7 2/3 innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts in the loss. Uelmen (1-1) threw 115 pitches and one of the four walks he issued came around to score a run in the fifth inning. The other Tiger run came courtesy of catcher’s interference in the eighth. Three Pacific pitchers combined for the five-hit shutout.
On Saturday, Mustangs starter Kyle Smith was battered for six runs on seven hits in 2 1/2 innings pitched before three relievers combined to give up the remaining 10 runs on 11 hits. Will Lydon tossed six shutout innings despite giving up seven hits for Pacific.
Cal Poly tallied nine hits in the game.
Comments